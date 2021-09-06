Identity of man accused of torching PMB's Brookside Mall revealed as court rules he must remain in custody
Durban: The identity of the man allegedly linked to the torching of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, was revealed when he made his second appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today.
Ndumiseni Khetho Zuma, 35, faces two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.
“These include inciting public violence and inciting arson,” said NPA spokesperson in KZN Natasha Kara.
“The charges relate to the incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall.”
Zuma’s first appearance was held in camera (no public was allowed) due to an identity parade which had to be conducted.
Kara said the matter was adjourned to September 14 for a formal bail application.
IOL