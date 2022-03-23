Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 23, 2022

IN PICTURES: Electrical storm lights up Cape Town’s night sky

  • An electric storm lit up Cape Town’s night sky in the early hours of Tuesday morning. This picture was taken by ANA photographer, Armand Hough between 3am and 4am on Tuesday. This is the view from Sea Point looking at Lion’s Head. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency / ANA

Published 13m ago

The Cape of Storms

O cape of Storms! although thy front be dark,

And bleak thy naked cliffs and cheerless vales,

And perilous thy fierce and faithless gales

To staunchest mariner and stoutest bark;

And though along thy coasts with grief I mark

The servile and the slave, and him who wails

An exile’s lot–and blush to hear thy tales

Of sin and sorrow and oppression stark:-

Yet, spite of physical and moral ill,

And after all I’ve seen and suffered here,

There are strong links that bind me to thee still,

And render even thy rocks and deserts dear;

Here dwell kind hearts which time nor place can chill-

Loved kindred and congenial friends sincere.

A poem by Thomas Pringle (1825)

