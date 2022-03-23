IN PICTURES: Electrical storm lights up Cape Town’s night sky

The Cape of Storms

And perilous thy fierce and faithless gales

And bleak thy naked cliffs and cheerless vales,

O cape of Storms! although thy front be dark,

The servile and the slave, and him who wails

And though along thy coasts with grief I mark

To staunchest mariner and stoutest bark;

Yet, spite of physical and moral ill,

Of sin and sorrow and oppression stark:-

An exile’s lot–and blush to hear thy tales

And after all I’ve seen and suffered here,

There are strong links that bind me to thee still,

And render even thy rocks and deserts dear;

Here dwell kind hearts which time nor place can chill-