India's 75th Republic Day festivities stir emotions in Durban

In a remarkable display of cultural festivity, the Consulate General of India in Durban hosted the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra Hall in Greyville. The Friday evening event was marked by the themes 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', symbolising a developed India and the cradle of democracy, respectively.

Dr Thelma John David, the Consul General, alongside dignitaries like Dr Linda Zama and guests, initiated the event with a traditional Diya lighting ceremony. Other guests included Ela Gandhi, former KZN Premier, Sibusiso Ndebele, and Judge Thokozile Masipa, adding prestige to the occasion. In her address, David spoke of the unifying force of Republic Day, as celebrated by 1.4 billion Indians globally, stressing its special significance in 2024.

This year aligns with the consecration of the new temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya, an event that merges traditional sanctity with modern technology and was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a pivotal moment in India's journey towards modernity and tradition. David drew attention to India's advancements in space exploration with the Chandrayaan and Aditya missions, as well as the nation's leadership in affordable data connectivity and digital infrastructure, like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Consul General of India Dr Thelma John David and her husband Sandeep Samuel David welcomes former KZN Judge Mokgere Masipa at the 75th Republic Day of India at the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra in Durban over the weekend. The glittering celebrations included songs and colourful dances. David stressed the importance of India-South Africa diplomatic relations and committed that both countries working together would reach to greater heights. Pictures: RAJESH JANTILAL She highlighted India's growing economic stature as the world's fifth-largest economy and its success in elevating over 250 million citizens out of poverty in the past decade.

The Consul General proudly noted India's role in achieving consensus during the G20 summit amid global crises, also marking the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 and the BRICS expansion in 2023. She paralleled this with the shared democratic values celebrated through upcoming national elections in both India and South Africa. Reflecting on the historical ties between the two nations, David recounted her visits to significant historical sites and the indelible contributions of the Indian diaspora in South Africa. She also announced a new initiative aimed at supporting artisans and traditional practices across India, inviting attendees to explore an exhibition on this theme.