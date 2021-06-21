Inquiry into IEC’s Covid-19 safety protocols ahead of 2021 elections on track for July deadline

Johannesburg - The inquiry appointed to investigate whether the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) can safely hold local government elections, says it is on track to complete its work by July 21 this year. The inquiry has so far received more than 1 000 submissions from the general public and opinions from medical experts.

The inquiry was appointed last month and is being chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke. It is tasked to "enquire into, make findings and report on, and make recommendations concerning the likelihood that the Electoral Commission would be able to ensure that the forthcoming 2021 general local government elections will be free and fair, in view of (i) the challenges posed by the Covid‑19 pandemic, and (ii) the measures promulgated by the government to curb the continued spread of the pandemic". Other aspects the inquiry has to look at is whether the IEC may be required to add other measures to ensure safer elections. Moseneke said the plan is for the inquiry to be wrapped up by July 21, before a proclamation is made by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

This week, the inquiry, in response to Independent Media questions, it said it was on track to complete its work as expected. The IEC has also made its submissions and it was expected that, by Friday, political parties, the Department of Health and Cogta would have made submissions. The inquiry is also expected to hear oral submissions from June 28.

The question of whether elections should go ahead has left political parties divided. Parties like the EFF and the IFP have spoken out publicly about their disapproval over elections going ahead on October 27. The biggest concern has been political parties being unable to campaign as usual and hold large gatherings to lure voters. Other parties, such as the DA, have supported the decision to have elections go ahead. IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said the commission would accept whichever recommendation the inquiry proposes.

Mashinini said if the inquiry recommends a postponement, then the IEC would approach the court to allow for such a situation. The IEC had, last year, approached the court over the postponement of more than 100 by-elections. These elections took place this year and could not go ahead under level 5 of the lockdown. "Ultimately, if need be, then we will have to go to the courts. It is only the courts that can postpone the elections or not postpone it. The Constitution is very clear, it does not have an indefinite situation, as we have seen in other countries. It says the term is five years and we should have results within 90 days after the end of the term.