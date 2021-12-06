Intimidation and economic sabotage, some of the charges 12 truck drivers will face for blocking the N3 highway

Durban: The 12 truck drivers who blocked traffic on the N3 on Friday are expected to make their first appearance in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker they have been charged for contravention of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, which includes Infrastructure contravention, Intimidation, Economic Sabotage as well as contravention of the Road Traffic Act.

According to Naicker, in the early hours of December 3, numerous truck drivers parked their trucks across the N3 freeway, blocking both carriageways. “They then alighted from their vehicles, causing traffic to come to a standstill for the entire day. “The suspects had taken the keys of some of the trucks rendering them immovable for a long period of time.

“Members of the SAPS, as well as N3TC and RTI, responded and began the process of moving the vehicles that were blocking the N3 freeway.” Naicker said various specialised units from throughout the province were mobilised and also assisted in getting the trucks moved out of the road, which resulted in traffic beginning to flow. “Twelve truck drivers, whose vehicles were obstructing the flow of traffic and who defied instructions by police officials to remove their trucks, were subsequently arrested by detectives from the Provincial Investigative Unit.”