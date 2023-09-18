iPhone users get ready - the iOS 17 update release is today

Apple is scheduled to release its highly anticipated new software update on Monday. The iOS 17 update will make your mobile device more “personal and intuitive” with a number of new features.

Apple said in June that the update will provide major updates to the communications apps, the AirDrop feature will be more user friendly, and your phone will have a “more intelligent text input”. “iOS 17 also introduces new experiences with Journal, an app that makes it easy for people to practice gratitude, and StandBy, a new way to view glanceable information when iPhone is set down and charging”, the tech company said in a statement. Phone Experience Apple has acknowledged that the Phone app is central to the iPhone experience and it is with this in mind that the Phone app will get a number of cool new features.

What will these updates be? Well you will now be able to create personalised contact posters. “Users can customise how they appear, bringing a completely new look to incoming calls, and choose treatments for photos or Memoji, as well as eye-catching typography and font colors.” Contact Posters provide users with a new way to express themselves and bring a completely new look to incoming calls. Supplied Live voicemail Apple has also introduced a new feature called “Live Voicemail”. This will allow “users the ability to see real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and the opportunity to pick up while the caller is leaving their message”.

Supplied FaceTime For those that use FaceTime, you can now send audio and video messages. “When users call someone who is not available, they can share a message that can be enjoyed later,” Apple said. The “Check In” feature iPhone users will now be able to use the “Check In” feature through the Messages app. This safety application can be used if you “need to notify a family member or friend that you have made it to your destination safely”.

“After a user initiates a Check In, their friend or family member will automatically be notified as soon as the user arrives. If they are not making progress toward their destination, useful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status. Any information shared is end-to-end encrypted,” Apple said. AirDrop and NameDrop AirDrop will also get an update with the iOS 17 and according to the company this will make it easier for you to share a file or send photos. A new feature will the company is introducing is NameDrop. The feature will allow “users to easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together, or by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together.”

iPhones that will not get iOS 17 Will you get the update if you have an older iPhone model? These iPhones won’t get iOS 17 update: The iPhone X The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus