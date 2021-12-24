IPID investigating after police open fire on taxi transporting sick toddler, mistaking them for robbers

Durban: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said they were investigating a case of attempted murder of two women as a result of police action in Pretoria. According to National spokesperson Grace Langa, it is alleged that on December 22, at around 11:30pm, a woman had requested transport from her neighbour, who is a taxi driver, to transport her sick three-year-old child to the clinic.

“It is alleged the neighbour used his company vehicle and transported them to the clinic.” Langa said there were five occupants in the car - the driver, the mother and child and another male and female. She said SAPS members from the National Intervention Unit in Pretoria, together with Soshanguve Tracing Unit, were working around the Soshanguve area with information that there was a white quantum that was driving around the area committing robberies.

“It is alleged the police spotted a Quantum taxi that fitted the description of the information they had. She said it was in the vicinity of Beitekant Street in Soshanguve. “It is reported that the police tried to stop the taxi driver, but instead, the driver did not stop. Instead, he opted to accelerate, which led to the police throwing a stern granite towards the taxi, but the driver proceeded to drive away.

“It is reported that the police were driving an unmarked vehicle and the taxi driver thought he was going to be hijacked. It is further reported that while the police were shooting at the driver of the taxi, they were, at the same time, showing a blue light after which the driver noticed and stopped out of the road,” said Langa. She said when police approached the vehicle, they found two of the females injured. “One of them was shot in the left side of her leg and the other on the right leg and arm.”