Is your back-up power enough to keep you going?

With deals to beat load shedding around every corner, it has become increasingly difficult to ignore advertising for power alternatives - more so when the lights go out. However, despite the many options available many don’t cater to consumer needs, while the affordability of such solutions may not fit the pockets of many - as many require complicated and expensive installations for products such as inverters and solar generators - without many options for those renting an apartment.

Despite this, back-up power supplies are essential for many things - from the small devices we use in our homes to the heavy duty equipment that keeps our businesses running smoothly, especially in a country like South Africa, where rolling blackouts have become a part of everyday life. But is your alternative power supply enough to power you and keep up with your needs? This is an important question to answer, as having the right supply of power can be the difference between success and failure during load shedding blocks. To ensure your back-up supply is adequate, you should consider the amount of power you need for each device and its estimated life cycle. Additionally, it’s important to consider the safety aspect and choose a reliable back-up supply. The wattage on your back-up supply should be large enough to cover your requirements, while being equipped with multiple outlets and surge protection.

With the right back-up supply in place, you can ensure your home or business is well-equipped to handle load shedding as well as any unforeseen issues like power outages and keep you up and running. One manufacturer has managed to stand out in addressing needs suited to the local market - manufacturing units with significantly enhanced power alternative capabilities. Gizzu has grown to be one of the top alternative power names among other popular brands, often outperforming them while fitting within many South African household budgets. While some users and those in the market for a UPS (maybe even for a new one) may be familiar with the amount of power they may need, there are other factors to consider outside of just capacity, which Gizzu has managed to address, including compatibility and scalability.

Here are key details of the new Gizzu portable power stations: Safety - Each product is designed to offer the user piece of mind, when it comes to safety. With the battery being the main component to any power solution - Gizzu devices are engineered with LiFePO4 batteries, while other products generally feature lithium-ion batteries. LiFePO4 batteries are safer for home use and feature a longer cycle life of up to five times longer that lithium-ion batteries. Compatibility - Gizzu power stations feature plug and play functionality, meaning they are easy to set up and use without any complicated inverter back-up system. No need to worry about wiring or anything else – simply plug in and you’re ready to go. Not only that, but the power stations can handle a massive range of electrical needs, from charging phones and laptops to powering lights, TV, and more. Scalability - With Gizzu power stations there is no need to over-invest in a complicated solution; instead, users can adopt a modular approach, by adding additional power stations to scale the system as needed. This means that you can start with one or two power stations, and then add more as your needs change. This way, you can ensure that your power output is always sufficient and that you have enough energy stored for when load shedding occurs. With Gizzu power stations, you can maximise the reliability of your system while minimising power disruptions.

Compliance - Gizzu products go through rigorous international testing via independent labs, often exceeding South African requirements. This testing process ensures that Gizzu products are optimised for load shedding with frequent usage. The independent labs test Gizzu products for durability, performance and safety, ensuring they are built to withstand local load shedding conditions. Which Gizzu power station is best for you? Gizzu Hero Core 512Wh LiFePO4 UPS Portable Power Station RRP = R9,999

The Gizzu Hero Core 512Wh Power Station is reliable and portable with a sleek design, perfect for outdoor adventures and running household appliances during load shedding. It features a versatile array of ports, enabling simultaneous charging of multiple devices. LiFePO4 batteries provide fast charging and a long-lasting lifespan, while the battery management system optimises battery performance and safety features to protect against short-circuiting and overload. Gizzu Hero Pro 2048Wh LiFePO4 UPS Portable Power Station RRP = R26,999

The Gizzu Hero Pro UPS Power Station offers a 2048Wh capacity, two 220V AC plugs, two USB ports, four Type-C ports, two DC ports, a car socket port, and an XT60 port for powering multiple devices. It features seamlessly switching over to battery power during outages. It can be charged with car, solar panel, or wall sockets, and is compatible with most household appliances and power tools. It features LiFePO4 batteries, fast charging, and safety features like short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, under-voltage, overload, and temperature protection. Gizzu Hero Ultra 3840Wh LiFePO4 UPS Portable Power Station RRP = R49,999

The Gizzu Hero Ultra UPS Power Station is a robust, elegant, portable power station with 3840Wh of battery capacity. Featuring multiple ports, it can power household appliances during load shedding or outages. It has a quick recharge time and a long lifespan, and is equipped with safety mechanisms for extra protection. Gizzu Challenger Pro 1120Wh LiFePO4 UPS Portable Power Station RRP = R14,999