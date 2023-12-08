It looks like Eskom may finally have a CEO

Power utility, Eskom has been denigrated for its lack of coherent leadership and may finally get a new chief executive officer (CEO) in the form of Dan Marokane. News24 reported that a special Cabinet meeting will be held on Friday, to discuss appointing a CEO at Eskom. Bloomberg reported that Marokane was set to be appointed as the new CEO.

Marokane was the head of group capital at Eskom but is currently Executive director at Tongaat-Hulett. Eskom has not had an official CEO since Former chief executive André de Ruyter gave notice in December, 2022. He later left Eskom in February 2023. Eskom then appointed Calib Cassim as Interim CEO with immediate effect.

WHO IS MAROKANE? He is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the energy, gas and oil industries. Marokane was Chairman of the Eskom Enterprises Board and the Eskom Roshcon and Rotek Industries Board, based on his biography by Tongaat-Hulett. According to the biography, he also served as a member of the United Kingdom High Commission Management Board in South Africa. He is part of the University of Johannesburg’s Engineering Advisory Board.