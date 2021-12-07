Ithuba is searching for the R63 million Lotto jackpot winner who bought their winning ticket in Alberton

Durban – The National Lottery Ithuba said it was searching for the winner of the R63 million Lotto jackpot from Saturday night’s draw. According to Ithuba the winning ticket was purchased in Alberton, Ekurhuleni.

The winner spent R80 using a quick pick selection. The winning numbers for the draw were 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and a bonus ball 14. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said:“We would like to urge the winner to get in touch with Ithuba as soon as possible to claim their winnings.

“As we draw towards the end of the year, Ithuba continues to transform people’s lives. Congratulations to our winner.” This week, a 69-year-old retired salesman from Chatsworth bagged the R35 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the December 1 draw. According to Ithuba the winner purchased his ticket using the Absa banking app. He spent R100 on a quick pick.