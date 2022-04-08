Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Ithuba searching for R7m Lotto Plus winner, as R134m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

File picture.

File picture.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – The Ithuba National Lottery said the Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots were estimated at R134million for Friday night’s draw.

The Powerball jackpot was estimated at R40 million and the PowerBall Plus jackpot at a whopping R94 million.

Story continues below Advertisment

The draw will take place at 9pm tonight. According to Ithuba: “As both PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot continue to grow at a significant rate, we would also like to urge players to continue to check their tickets after each draw, and to claim their prizes before their ticket expires.”

Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged the winner of the R7 million Lotto Plus winner from the April 6 draw to come forward.

The ticket was played in Upington with a wager of R30.

More on this

“The player is encouraged to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their winnings.”

Ithuba said winners who receive R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from psychologists and advice from a team of financial advisers at no additional cost.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

The National Lotteries CommissionPowerballLotto

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj