Ithuba searching for R7m Lotto Plus winner, as R134m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Durban – The Ithuba National Lottery said the Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots were estimated at R134million for Friday night’s draw. The Powerball jackpot was estimated at R40 million and the PowerBall Plus jackpot at a whopping R94 million.

The draw will take place at 9pm tonight. According to Ithuba: “As both PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot continue to grow at a significant rate, we would also like to urge players to continue to check their tickets after each draw, and to claim their prizes before their ticket expires.” Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged the winner of the R7 million Lotto Plus winner from the April 6 draw to come forward. The ticket was played in Upington with a wager of R30.

“The player is encouraged to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their winnings.” Ithuba said winners who receive R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from psychologists and advice from a team of financial advisers at no additional cost. IOL