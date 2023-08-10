Jobs: 4 reasons that women should include being a mother on their CV

It is often said that motherhood is one of the most difficult experience any woman go through due to the amount of ups and downs they experience while being pregnant and after giving birth. Employees are often trained or given training in a specific set of skills that they can use to ensure success at their job.

Women can take the skills that they have learnt or picked up after becoming a mother combined with the skills that they received while on the job to achieve success. Here are four motherhood skills that are useful when on the job: 1. Juggling tasks

Being a woman and a mother demands the interchanging of different caps for different situations. This ability to multi-task and juggle tasks and responsibilities at the drop of a hat is important for employees when dealing with multiple tasks during the day. Honing in on these skills will allow employees to adapt quickly to changes within a company and handle any sudden changes with clients. 2. The ability to care

Mothers are considered to be the most caring people in a room. Using the ability to care for others and empathy will put them in good stead with other employees. Taking the time to really listen and try to understand your employees, as well as your employer, will allow for positive communication and a good work environment. 3. A gut feeling

Having a gut feeling or gut instinct can be a helpful skill when a job involves doing multiple tasks in a day. Using their instincts, employees can make careful decisions about handling their tasks, which task needs to be tackled first and how they go about their day. 4. Don’t sweat the small stuff Mothers have the skill of focusing on the things that matter. As an employee working at a company, crises can arise at any moment in the day, as can the need to split your focus, time and energy between multiple things.