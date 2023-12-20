Joburg’s Leap into Futuristic Medicine: Milpark Hospital introduces cutting-edge robotic surgery

Joburg’s Netcare Milpark Hospital has launched a cutting-edge robotic-assisted colorectal surgery programme, marking a significant advancement in minimally invasive medical treatments. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare said it was important to integrate technology into healthcare, especially when it significantly benefits patients.

"Technology is not merely a nice-to-have in healthcare; where there is a compelling benefit for patients, it becomes imperative," Friedland said. He highlighted Netcare's commitment to improving health outcomes and quality of life through their investment in sophisticated equipment like the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system, as part of their group-wide digitisation initiative. Dr Daniel Surridge, a colorectal surgeon specialising in minimally invasive techniques, has been accredited to operate the advanced da Vinci Xi robotic system after completing extensive training and proctor surgeries.

David Stanton, general manager of Netcare Milpark Hospital, congratulated Dr Surridge on this achievement. Dr Surridge recently returned from the 17th European Colorectal Congress in St Gallen, Switzerland, where he gained insights into the profound impact of robotic surgery in colorectal treatments. "Making the leap from laparoscopic surgery to a robotic assisted approach, I have found the level of detail this system allows amazing," said Dr. Surridge. He noted the system's precision and its significant benefits, including quicker patient discharge, reduced postoperative discomfort, and overall cost efficiencies.

The da Vinci Xi system, controlled entirely by the surgical team, performs additional safety checks, enhancing the surgeon's skill. Dr Surridge explained: "The patient is left with only tiny punctures in the skin, where the very slender instruments far more agile than the human hand pierce the skin to access the surgical site deep within the body. The three-dimensional high-definition imaging shows each tiny nerve and blood vessel with exceptional clarity for enhanced precision." Netcare's expansion of its robotics programme includes applications in colorectal, urology, urogynaecology, and cardiothoracic surgery, reflecting their investment in state-of-the-art technology and training.

The specialised colorectal unit at Netcare Milpark Hospital offers experienced care for conditions relating to the digestive tract, from the exit of the stomach to the anus. "We thank Dr Surridge for pursuing da Vinci Xi accreditation and mastering the latest technology and developments in colorectal surgery for the benefit of our patients," Stanton added. The establishment of the new unit aims to provide an optimal environment for patients requiring such procedures in South Gauteng and surrounding provinces.