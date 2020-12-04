JUST IN: Matrics to re-write Maths and Physical Science examinations

Durban - For the first time in the history of the country's National Senior Certificate examinations, there will be a national re-write of two exams. This comes after both the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 were leaked two weeks ago.

According to Department of Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, Mathematics Paper will be written on Tuesday, December 15 at 2pm and Physical Sciences Paper 2 will be written on Thursday, December 17 at 2pm.

"It was not an easy decision to take but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system. It is clear that the people responsible for leaking the question papers are adults," she said.

Motshekga said the NSC is the flagship qualification relating to schooling. Credibility of the NSC examination is of paramount importance. Any lingering doubt relating to the credibility of the NSC examinations must be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

"Some of the key findings are that the viral spread of information on the cyber networks made it virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of learners that have had access to the leaked question papers," she said.