Just In: People loot Vaseline on the N3 near Ashburton following truck crash, freeway closed

The N3 highway near Ashburton has been closed to traffic in both directions on Thursday morning, following a truck accident, paramedics said. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedic said the accident took place at around 7am and involved two trucks.

One of the trucks which was travelling toward Durban overturned coming to rest on the Pietermaritzburg-bound carriageway. People are seeing looting items that include Vaseline. Picture: Supplied He said both drivers were treated by Advanced Life Support paramedics. Jamieson said that one of the trucks had been carrying Vaseline and was being looted by residents.

From photographs some are seen carrying containers of Vaseline. It is unclear what other items are being looted. Jamieson said clean up operations were under way and urged motorists to avoid the area or delay their trips.

The Department of Transport confirmed that there were three active accident scenes on the N3 on Wednesday morning. The other two include an accident on the N3 south-bound between Nottingham Road and Balgowan. The road has been closed after a truck lost a load of vegetables.

The other accident took place on the N3 Ashburton and Lynnfield Park. The road has been closed after a spillage of bags of sugar following a crash. *This story will be updated once more information is received.*