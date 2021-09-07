Just over a quarter of SA’s population has vaccinated against Covid-19, the majority of them females

Durban: Just over 25% of South Africa’s adult population have received their Covid-19 vaccines, with more women than men taking the jab. The adult population in SA is 39 798 201 and the number of vaccinated people stands at just over 10 million.

According to latest statistics released by the National Department of Health, just over 10 million individuals have received either the Johnson and Johnson, or Pfizer vaccine. Over 7 million opted for Pfizer. The statistics that almost 58 percent of females have been vaccinated compared to 42 percent of males, with the majority of these females falling in the age category of 60 years and older. Not lagging too far behind is the female age group 35-49, with over 2 million vaccines administered since August 1.

Gauteng is leading the country in the race to vaccinate, having administered over 3,5 million vaccines by Monday afternoon. KZN which accounts for the majority of new Covid-19 cases in the country, was standing at 28 percent by yesterday afternoon with over 2,3 million people vaccinated. Western Cape which accounts for 11 percent of new Covid-19 infections, also breached the 2,2 milion mark.