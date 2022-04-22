Kelly Khumalo ready to testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Pretoria – Musician and socialite Kelly Khumalo is ready to come to court and testify on what she knows about the 2014 murder of her then boyfriend, former Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, her legal representative said on Friday. Attorney Magdalene Moonsamy is representing Khumalo on a watching brief in the trial of five men who have been linked by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to the gruesome murder.

Story continues below Advertisment

“If the prosecution requires her as a witness in court … she is a witness in the matter and she has been compliant and cooperative in the matter,” Moonsamy spoke to broadcaster eNCA ahead of the resumption of the trial on Friday. “So if she is required to be present in court then she will be,” she said. As the high-stakes murder trial of the five men resumed on Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that it is ready to proceed.

“The NPA’s lead prosecutor in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate George Baloyi urges all role players to ensure that the matter proceeds (today), in the interest of justice for the Meyiwa family and the public at large,” said North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana. The trial of the five men accused of the 2014 murder of Meyiwa was scheduled to start on April 11, but was postponed after Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the legal representative of the fifth accused, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, indicated she was unable to proceed with the trial without sufficiently consulting. Mshololo also indicated that the State had released further particulars and statements to the defence at the eleventh hour before the highly-publicised trial.

Story continues below Advertisment

After being granted one day postponement on Monday last week, Mshololo returned on Tuesday and told Judge Tshifhiwa Anthony Maumela that she was still not ready to proceed with trial, and requested a further five working days’ postponement. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in Gauteng. In the house that fateful day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandi, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, Kelly’s daughter with Senzo.

Story continues below Advertisment