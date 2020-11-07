Kwinana denies giving business to lawyer contracted by SAA, but admits securing massive loan for friend

JOHANNESBURG - Former SA Airways board member Yakhe Kwinana on Saturday denied having given business to late lawyer Mbuleli Kolisi, who died in July before testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Kwinana, a chartered accountant who previously served as SAA Technical (SAAT) chairperson, told the commission that Kolisi had been contracted to run former SAA executive Dr. Masimba Dahwa’s disciplinary hearing ”I never signed a single contract that involved Kolisi,” she said. On Tuesday, Kwinana revealed that she facilitated a R819 000 loan for a fellow congregant through a company that was a SAA Technical supplier. Kwinana admitted to facilitating the R819 000 loan from BMK Attorneys, a law firm owned by Kolisi, contracted by the state-owned company she led for a fellow congregant after she was awarded a tender by the same entity.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr accused Kwinana of being a dishonest witness after failing to submit financial statements detailing her business relationship with JM Aviation Vuyo Ndzeku,

Kwinana claimed she did not submit the statements to the commission because she did not have the whole set of documents when asked by Hofmeyr.

”That can’t be true,” said commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Kwinana said this was an omission on her part.

She also defended her business relationship with Ndzeku, saying it only started after she left SAAT.

According to Hofmeyr, Kwinana’s business relationship with Ndzeku was designed to influence her during her tenure at SAAT and that there was evidence that it might have been a clever scheme.

”Even before I resigned there would be nothing wrong receiving money from JM Aviation,” said Kwinana, insisting that the R4.2 million she received from Ndzeku and his wife was part of legitimate business transactions.

Earlier this week, Kwinana denied she solicited a bribe from Ndzeku’s business partners AAR Corporation, which was in line to score a R1.2 billion contract to supply SAAT with aircraft components.

The commission resumes on Monday.

IOL