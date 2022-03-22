KZN bus driver shot in the head for his cellphone

Durban: A bus driver was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Inanda. Leon Fourie, from Medi Response, said the murder took place between Inanda and Joyce Road.

“On arrival paramedics, found that a bus driver sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. “According to commuters in the bus, an individual jumped into the bus, grabbed his (the driver’s) cellphone and shot him in the head.” Fourie said the SAPS was on scene.

Police have been approached for comment. In a separate incident in KZN, in April 2019, a 23-year-old bus driver was alleged ambushed and killed while driving in Newlands West. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, the bus came under fire while travelling down the road, and a 23-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant in the bus, was struck in the chest by a bullet. He died on the scene.

