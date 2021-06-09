KZN construction worker crushed by heavy machinery, airlifted to hospital

Durban - A construction worker who was crushed by heavy machinery during an industrial accident on Wednesday morning has been airlifted to hospital.

According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of an industrial incident at a construction site in Wyebank, Durban West Region.

“Reports indicate that the driver of a construction vehicle lost control while ascending an embankment.

“The patient sustained serious injuries when the heavy machinery rolled over him, crushing him. The patient was treated on scene by emergency care practitioners while a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance stood by.

“Once stabilised, the patient was flown to a specialist facility for the care he required,” said Herbst.

IOL