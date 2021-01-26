KZN cops arrest 7270 for breaking Covid-19 level 3 lockdown rules

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested 7270 people across the province for not complying with regulations related to lockdown level 3 that is aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

Of those that have been arrested since tighter regulations were imposed in December, at least 5 228 were arrested for not wearing a mask in public.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said he was concerned that people in the province were still not complying with the regulations.

“Since the announcement of latest Level 3 Lockdown regulations, we have embarked on daily operations focused on ensuring that all the citizens in the province comply with the regulations to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We are urging citizens to comply with the regulations as law enforcement officers continue to work around the clock with all other departments to protect communities from being exposed to the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

According to police, co-ordinated multi-disciplinary operations are being conducted simultaneously across the province focussing on hotspot areas and those areas were reports of non-compliance are received.