Thobeka Mthembu The police have arrested 9,522 suspects for a variety of crimes in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) recovered a total of 258 firearms, including 17 rifles during Operation Shanela and other targeted operations in March. Alongside the 258 firearms, the police found nearly 3,000 bullets for various calibre of firearms.They also discovered 463 knives and 22 machetes during the province-wide operations. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda also revealed that 3,156 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, 167 suspected murderers and 137 were suspects for attempted murder.

Forty-two suspects were arrested for sexual assault, 1,535 suspects were nabbed for allegedly assaulting others with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A further 148 suspected of committing various types of robbery, including house robbery, business robbery, robbery with violence and car jacking were also put behind bars. The police also targeted perpetrators of crimes against women and children. Detectives for the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit secured the arrests of 243 suspected rapists.