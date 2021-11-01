KZN emergency workers discover a body in a river while searching for a missing person

According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue they had been assisting SAPS K9 Search and Rescue in a search for a missing person, in Groutville.

Durban: Emergency workers discovered a body in a river while searching for a missing person on Monday.

Herbst said the person had been missing for three days.

“During the search K9 Odi and K9 Dante indicated on a scent near a river. K9’s and their handlers entered the river and located the body of an unknown male.

“However the body recovered was not that of the missing person who was being sought.’’