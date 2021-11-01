KZN emergency workers discover a body in a river while searching for a missing person
Share this article:
Durban: Emergency workers discovered a body in a river while searching for a missing person on Monday.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue they had been assisting SAPS K9 Search and Rescue in a search for a missing person, in Groutville.
Herbst said the person had been missing for three days.
“During the search K9 Odi and K9 Dante indicated on a scent near a river. K9’s and their handlers entered the river and located the body of an unknown male.
“However the body recovered was not that of the missing person who was being sought.’’
Herbst said the body was decomposed.
“The search for the person will continue.”
The body of the deceased was handed over to local SAPS for investigation.
SAPS has been approached for comment.
IOL