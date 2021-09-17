KZN family held at gunpoint and robbed by men dressed in police uniform

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a robbery and police impersonation after a Tongaat family were robbed by men allegedly dressed in police uniform. Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that when he arrived at his Mithinangar home just after 5pm on Thursday, he noticed a vehicle that had pulled up behind him.

“He further alleged that two unknown males, dressed in police uniform and posing as police officers, alighted from the vehicle and proceeded towards him, requesting to search his premises for drugs and money laundering.” When the complainant took out his cellphone to call the SAPS to confirm that, one of the men grabbed his cellphone and pointed a firearm at him. “They allegedly pushed him into his house and two other suspects in civilian clothing also entered the house,” Mbele said.

The complainants allege that he and his family were held up and asked to open the safe. “They ransacked the house, took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe, along with other items, and drove off in their getaway vehicle.” A case of robbery was opened at Tongaat police station.