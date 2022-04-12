KZN Floods: 20 dead and scores more missing

Durban - At least 20 people have lost their lives, and scores more are missing as heavy rains continue to lash KwaZulu-Natal. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, said eThekwini Disaster Management teams have been busy attending to scenes across the city.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday morning, Ndlovu said, so far, 20 lives have been lost. She said police had not yet been to some scenes, and the number of deaths and missing people are likely to change as the day progresses. Ndlovu urged people to stay indoors and avoid crossing bridges if they absolutely need to leave home. "The are definitely no-go areas. Don't try to navigate through any heavy amounts of water. If you are in danger, please get to safety and contact your local area leadership," she said.

Several cars were damaged following a mudslide in Morningside. Picture: Supplied Several halls have been opened for displaced families so far, these halls have been opened:

New Germany Hall Waterloo Hall OThongathi Hall

Amawoti Hall Marrianridge Hall Hambanathi Hall,

V Moonsamy Hall Belvedere Hall Rain is expected for most of Tuesday. According to the South African Weather Service, a cut-off low pressure system is situated over the eastern parts of the country, and a surface low is to the east along the KZN coast, affecting low level moisture and resulting in scattered showers and rain over the south-eastern parts of KZN on Tuesday.

"Significant amounts of rainfall have already been expected. The soil is already saturated, and some drainage systems are already full," SAWS said. For emergencies call: Electricity WhatsApp line 076 791 2449 or email [email protected]