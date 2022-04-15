KZN floods death toll climbs to 395, relief efforts continue

The death toll caused by the floods and severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal continues to increase, with the latest figure standing at 395. eThekwini reported 355 deaths, Ugu 6, uMzinyathi 2, King Cetshwayo 4 and Ilembe 28. As of Friday, a total number of 40 723 people have been affected

A team of ministers from the national government is visiting areas in Durban that were affected by the floods and severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal. This team comprises Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Transport Fikile Mabalula and Minister of Human Settlements Mamoloko Kubayi. Earlier on Friday, the Provincial Executive Sub Committee on Disaster Management met and received updates from Provincial Disaster Management Centre on ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

“We wish to express our gratitude for the ongoing support that our province continues to receive from across all sectors of our society as we deal with one of the most devastating disasters to have faced our country,” said MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, in a statement released on Friday. Hlomuka said that government is working around the clock to mitigate the impact and lead interventions on the ground. INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIR

The eThekwini Metro is one of the most affected areas and continues with repair efforts to the damaged infrastructure. Transnet is in the process of repairing Bayhead Road. This will improve access to the port. WEATHER WARNINGS

According to the South African Weather Service, indications that more rains could be expected over large parts of the province. According to the warning, damaging winds are forecast for areas along the coast from midday today into Saturday evening. Disruptive rain is also forecast for eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe from Friday until Saturday evening.

The provincial and municipal multi-sectoral disaster management teams are on high alert to swiftly respond to communities known to be at high risk. This is to avert or minimise the disaster impact. “Communities at high risk of disasters (such as informal settlements, settlements built on steep slopes, flood plains, mud slides, etc.) are of particular concern, as is road infrastructure, such as bridges and courses located in low-lying areas,” said Hlomuka, adding that those who need to evacuate will be housed in community facilities such as halls and schools. The government has urged residents to maintain law and order so that the teams on the ground can reach all affected areas.