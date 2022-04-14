KZN Floods: Wait, what? 14 crocodiles recaptured even though 12 were reported missing

Durban: A float of 14 crocodiles washed away from Crocodile Creek Farm in Tongaat following recent heavy rainfalls in KZN, have been recaptured. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said they were initially informed only 12 crocodiles had gone missing.

By Wednesday, seven crocodiles had been recaptured. The Department then said they were looking for the remaining five. “We suspect that they might have walked towards the Tongaat River which is less than a kilometre from the farm.” However, on Thursday, Mntambo said 14 were recaptured.

When asked if they suspected if anymore had washed away, he said: “We do not really suspect that but it’s possible. “The estimate that we initially provided was based on one pond that got destroyed.

“As the water levels were also high in other ponds maybe one or two might have jumped out like that but we doubt it.” IOL