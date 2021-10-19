KZN hitman convicted of killing six people, including councillor

Durban: Fisokuhle Ntuli, the man accused of killing six people, was convicted in the Esikhaleni Regional Court. According to KZN police, Ntuli was on a reign of terror killing six people since 2016.

On Monday, the court found him guilty for the for the murders of councillor Thami Goodwill Nyembe, Butiza Sandisa Mahlobo, Sphamandla Zungu and brothers Phiwayinkosi Zulu, Mcebisi Zulu and Sibusiso Zulu. In 2016, councillor Nyembe’s wife and Nolwazi Nyembe came under attack in KwaNongoma. Nolwazi was shot and wounded during the attack and Ntuli was convicted for attempted murder.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the accused was also convicted of four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. “One of the firearms stolen was from a policeman in Ezibeleni in Queenstown in 2011.” Sentencing proceedings is expected to resume on December 9 with pre-sentencing reports expected.

According to Naicker, following Ntuli’s attack on the Nyembe couple, a multidisciplinary integrated Policial Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal linked him to five other murders. “Ntuli's terror reign was not only in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as he is also a person of interest in several other cases in Gauteng, many of which are murders, including that of Senzo Meyiwa,” said Naicker. The management at SAPS welcomed the conviction saying the outcome of this case is expected to send out a clear message to potential anarchists.