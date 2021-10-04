KZN man found hanging out his vehicle, with a gunshot and stab wounds, on N2 highway

DURBAN: Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was found shot dead on the N2 on Sunday morning. Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, (Rusa) said the victim, a 30-year-old male, was found in a Toyota Quantum on the north bound lane of the N2 in the vicinity of the King Shaka International Airport.

“Rusa received a call at… 6.56am, requesting assistance for the man who was found hanging out the vehicle. “According to the caller, the victim was bleeding from his injuries and it could not be confirmed if he was deceased.” Balram said that upon arrival it, was established that the man was shot in the back and stabbed twice in the head. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

“His … colleagues, who were called out to the scene, stated that the deceased had left their depot at around 6am and was travelling to Hluhluwe when the incident occurred.” Balram said the victim’s cellphone was stolen and his personal belongings were found outside the vehicle. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Tongaat police received a complaint of a murder on the N2 freeway northbound and proceeded to the scene.