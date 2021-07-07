KZN man in court for allegedly cutting his wife into pieces with an angle grinder

Durban: The husband of a KwaMakhutha woman who was brutally murdered over the weekend made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, charged with her murder. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-natal, Natasha Kara said Sibusiso Mvubu, 38, appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of Judith Mvubu.

“The matter was remanded to 12 July 2021 for formal bail application. The State is opposed to bail,” said Kara. Mvubu, 46, was allegedly killed in front of her child following a domestic dispute. Her body was found by a neighbour.

Sibusiso was arrested on Monday by police in the Wembezi area, in Estcourt. KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has lauded the police for the swift arrest. “It is alleged that the man used an angle grinder to cut the victim into pieces and left her to die while locked inside their house,” she said.

MEC Khoza said the suspect’s arrest “once again highlights that no women abusers, rapists and murderers will escape the long arm of the law”. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of murder was opened at KwaMakhutha SAPS. Gwala said it is alleged the 46-year-old woman was stabbed by a known suspect in Mkhazini, south of Durban, after a domestic dispute.