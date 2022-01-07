KZN man in the dock over 'love triangle' killing

Durban – A man has been charged with the murder of a person following an alleged love triangle. Police said the 26-year-old suspect made his first appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooting incident took place in the Siyanda area, on January 4, at around 10.45pm. “It is alleged a 26-year-old man was with his partner at his place of residence when another male arrived in his vehicle and approached the victim. “It is further alleged a fight ensued over their love triangle. The suspect pulled out his firearm and fired several shots at the victim,” she said.

Police said the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries. “A case of murder was opened at KwaMashu police station for further investigation,” she said. The following day, KwaMashu police officers arrested the suspect at his home in Newlands West.