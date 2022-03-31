Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KZN man jailed for life for raping woman he knew, who was almost twice his age

File image

File image

Published 34m ago

Share

DURBAN – A 24-year-old man who raped a woman almost twice his age, and then denied it has been jailed for life.

Siyabonga Mabaso was convicted this week in the Greytown Regional Court for the rape of a 40-year-old woman. The incident took place in March 2020 at a hostel in Greytown.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mabaso and the woman knew each other as they lived with their families at the hostel.

“On the day of the incident, the woman was walking toward her home, when she was approached by Mabaso. He asked her to go with him to his house, and when she refused, he punched her in the face and she fell,” said Kara.

“He then dragged her to a nearby plantation where he assaulted her further and raped her. Her screams alerted passers-by, causing him to flee.”

More on this

Kara said she knew Mabaso, so she was able to name him as the perpetrator.

“The next day Mabaso handed himself over to the police, saying that the sexual intercourse was consensual.”

The NPA said the victim was an impressive witness and together with the medical report which showed she had sustained grievous physical injuries, the State was successfully able to thwart the defence’s version.

Story continues below Advertisment

The victim told the court that the incident left her fearful and ashamed.

IOL

Related Topics:

NPASAPSCrime and courtsDont Look Away Gender-based Violence

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj