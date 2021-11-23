KZN man nabbed while trying to rob the same clothing store twice

Durban: A 30-year-old man who allegedly attempted to rob a clothing store for a second time has been arrested. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it is alleged that the man and his accomplice entered a clothing store on Hill Street on Friday.

“It is further alleged they threatened the security guard with knives. “At knifepoint they stole clothes before fleeing on foot.” Gwala said that on Monday afternoon at around 5.30pm, one of the suspects returned to the shop to allegedly commit another robbery.

“The suspect was identified by an employee and they immediately contacted police. “Members of the public who were at the scene assisted in apprehending the suspect and handed (the suspect) over to police. “The suspect will be profiled to check if he is linked to other robberies committed in the Pinetown CBD and surrounding areas.”