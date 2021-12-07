KZN man who allegedly decapitated 6-year-old girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KZN, said the accused who faces a charge of murder, made his second appearance in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The man is alleged to have beheaded the child who was known to him.

“The matter was postponed to December 14 at the request of the accused's legal representative, for arrangements for him to undergo a mental assessment.”

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the incident which took place in the KwaSobalili Village, Ntabamhlophe, in Estcourt.