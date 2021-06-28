KZN MEC urges police to find man who allegedly locked his girlfriend in a shack and set it alight

Durban: The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development has called on the police to urgently track down a man who allegedly locked his girlfriend in a shack and set it alight on the KZN South Coast. MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said that following an argument with his girlfriend, the man allegedly set alight the shack they had been living in Ixobho.

“The woman was rescued by neighbours who heard her cries in the burning shack. She was rushed to hospital with serious burn injuries on her body. “All attempts by medical staff to save the victim's life failed and she succumbed to her injuries,” said MEC Khoza. She said the alleged perpetrator remained at large.

MEC Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the victim. "We know the pain the family is going through right now. We wish them to strength during this difficult time. “Our police have to work day and night to ensure that the alleged perpetrator involved in this horrible murder is found, so that he can face the law. He killed a human being in such a horrible manner and he should never be let off the hook."

Khoza said gender-based violence were highly unacceptable and embarrassing to the nation. She said they had a negative impact on the gains of democracy in the province. "Currently, we are responding to many cases of women and children murders in the province. This indicates that our people have lost ubuntu.“ MEC Khoza said that in a separate incident, which took place in KwaNongoma recently, a pensioner and her grandchild were stabbed to death by criminals who wanted to rob them of grant money.