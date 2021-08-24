KZN now the epicentre of the Covid-19 third wave

KwaZulu Natal is currently the epicentre of the Covid-19 third wave in South Africa. Of the 7 632 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 2 542 cases were from KZN.

According to the the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, KZN has 33% of new cases. This was followed by Western Cape, which recorded 1 634 cases. Gauteng recorded 513 new cases.

KwaZulu Natal has a total of 456 693 confirmed cases and 54 693 active cases. The province has lost 13 073 people since the start of the pandemic. This week KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane sounded alarm bells over what she called Covid-19 fatigue, warning that in the face of rising new infections citizens could not afford to be complacent.