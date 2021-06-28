KZN policeman shot while performing duties on the N2

Durban: A case of attempted murder has been opened at Umhlali SAPS after a policeman was shot while performing his duties on the N2 on Saturday. Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, said they had responded to reports of a shooting on N2 Tongaat Toll Plaza.

“On arrival, it was ascertained that members of the SAPS had been conducting stop and searches at the plaza when three suspects in a vehicle opened fire on them, injuring one officer.” Herbst said IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics treated the officer. “The SAPS K-9 unit searched the nearby sugar cane for the fleeing suspects.”

On Monday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects could not be identified at this stage. In a separate incident, more than a week ago, traffic officer Nduduzo Ncanana was on duty on the N2 freeway when he was knocked down by a vehicle that failed to stop. Police confirmed a 38-year-old motorist appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving.