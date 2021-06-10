KZN Premier Zikalala appalled by latest crime stats

Durban: Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has this week noted with concern the rise in sexual and violent crimes committed in the province, following the release of the SA Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2020/2021. Zikalala said during a briefing on Wednesday that the fast-growing numbers pose a “threat” to social and economic prospects for the province and that aggressive interventions are needed to thwart criminal activities.

The province is now regarded as the most dangerous in the country in terms of murder, with the Plessislaer, Inanda and uMlazi police stations in KZN recording the most murders for the recorded period, with 73, 63 and 61, respectively. Umlazi and Inanda stations also recorded the most attempted murder cases for the same period, with 102 and 70 cases, respectively. The Inanda area in KZN is no longer considered the rape capital of the country. This, after the Lusikisiki police station in the Eastern Cape recorded a total of 84 rape cases, while Inanda station recorded 69.

Although it recorded a 10% decrease in the number of rapes reported for the same period the year before, KZN experienced an increase of 0.3% in sexual offences committed. “The provincial executive council of KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to take the war to the criminals and promised to bring the crime rate down in the province while admitting that crime is fast evolving and is a serious threat to the social and economic prospects of the province. “The provincial executive council believes that these trends can be interrupted through aggressive operations that instil fear among criminals before it spirals out of control,” Zikalala said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will pay a two-day visit to the province this week, where he will visit the communities of Kwa-Nongoma and Ulundi to address issues of taxi violence and theft. This, after a spate of murders in the province linked to the taxi industry. Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the minister will also be engaging with the affected residents on crimes plaguing the community.