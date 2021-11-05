KZN protestors burn tyres,set vehicle alight because they weren’t able to vote:SAPS

Durban: KwaZulu Natal police said a case of public violence was being investigated after a group of people embarked on violent protest action because they were unable to cast their vote on Monday during the local government elections. According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo: “It is alleged that on 4 November 2021 at 19:30pm a group of about 300 community members from Dalton Hostel embarked on a protest action along Sydney Road, Durban.

“They burnt tyres and set alight a vehicle and guard house and damaged the windows at an admin block at Ethekwini College.” Naidoo said the alleged reason for the protest was that the community was aggrieved because their names were not on the voters roll even though they had registered. “They were unable to cast their votes on Monday.”