Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says following the abrupt withdrawal of Pacina Retail (Pty) LTD from the R2.1 billion schools feeding programme, it is reverting to the old format. In the old format of the feeding scheme, schools are supplied by local business people who had no obligation where stock their stock - a decentralised system.

This is contained in a memo issued and signed by the head of department (HoD), Nkosinathi Ngcobo on Wednesday around 4pm. BREAKING NEWS: The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says fllowing the abrupt withdrawal of Pacina Retail (Pty) LTD, it is reverting to the old format of feeding scheme where schools are supplied by locals. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 26, 2023 The memo was also shared with the media. “Following the withdrawal of Pacina Retail (Pty) Ltd from the NSNP's Private Label Programme; the Department is invoking clause 8.2.6 of the amended NSNP Policy 2022 which states;

"Where the private label programme defaults or experiences challenges of non-compliance which cause non-feeding; the Department shall revert to the old method of supply and delivery of food items to schools - that of using the successful service providers for each cluster to supply and deliver food items procured from any cash and carry/ retailer/warehouse/ distribution centre etc. to their relevant cluster of schools upon receipt of a purchase order note from the school." Pacina Retail dumps R2.1 billion KwaZulu-Natal schools’ nutrition tenderhttps://t.co/UDFmqTyYf8 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 26, 2023 “Service providers are hereby advised that they will henceforth procure, supply and deliver food items to the cluster of schools where they have been awarded as of Tuesday, 2 May 2023. “The applicable rates for primary, combined and special schools are R3,28c per learner per day plus R0,35c to cater for the inclusion of breakfast; which totals a rate of R3,58c. The rate for secondary schools is R3,79c.

“Breakfast is not yet included for secondary schools. “The delivery schedules which detail quantities to be delivered for each school for the months of May and June will be emailed to districts for onward distribution to schools. “These delivery schedules will be used by schools to prepare their purchase order notes for both perishables and non-perishables for the month of May onwards, for which the purchase order note is required.

“It must be noted that due to time constraints, issuing a delivery schedule to the service provider serves the same purpose of quantifying the food items required for a month or week, as the case may be. “The purchase order with instant porridge and chicken livers will also be distributed by districts. “It is advised that service providers make arrangements with principals of schools in respect accessing schools over the weekend for the delivery of food items on time.

It said suppliers who had financial challenges should urgently approach Ithala, the provincial government-owned bank. “Service providers who require financial assistance are advised to approach their local Ithala branches for assistance.” Moreover, it said the were working with wholesalers to prepare for the coming sudden surge in demand for stock. “The Department is in the process of communicating with the warehouses, cash and carries and retail shops etc. that used to stock food items marketed for NSNP to be aware of the sudden change of events so that they can be prepared for the sudden influx.

The inconvenience caused to all learners, parents, teachers, principals, officials, service providers and all stakeholders is regretted. "The contents of this circular must be brought to the attention of all concerned," Ngcobo concluded in the memo.