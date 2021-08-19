KZN sees sharp rise in Covid-19 cases as third wave peak approaches

DURBAN – KwaZulu Natal has recorded 3 750 new Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, in comparison to the 2 288 cases the previous day. According to the National Institute of Communicable Disease this makes up 25% of new infections recorded in the country.

In South Africa there were 14 728 new cases and 384 deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 78 377. NICD acting executive director, Prof Adrian Puren said KZN was one of the provinces that still appeared to be on the upward slope of the third wave. The province has a total of 438 786 active cases. This makes up 16.6% of active cases, nationally.

The Western Cape is showing early signs of reaching the peak of their third wave. “While many may feel that the third wave is abating, based on the national picture, adherence to the current adjusted Level 3 restrictions and preventative measures remain essential,” said Dr Michelle Groome, head of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the NICD. Groome said vaccination was key as we look towards the end of the third wave and mitigation of a fourth wave in the latter part of the year.