KZN siblings perish in fire after car they were playing in catches alight

Durban: Two children burnt to death after a car they were playing in their yard caught alight. The incident took place in Nqabeni village in Harding on the KZN South Coast on Sunday morning.

The KZN MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza, expressed her shock and pain after the death of the two children, aged 5 and 7. Khoza said attempts to rescue the children from from the raging inferno were not successful as the doors could not open. "We are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. It is heartbreaking to learn how these children died. They were unable to escape from the blaze," she said.

Khoza immediately dispatched a team of social workers to render psychosocial support and other assistance to the family. "Our social workers will render ongoing trauma and bereavement counselling to the family. Our team will also provide the Social Relief of Distress to assist the family during this tough time." Khoza said it was important for for the families to ensure that children always played under the supervision of adults.

"We have seen a number of vulnerable children die so horribly in the province. We want to plead with our communities to ensure that they don't keep these old vehicles in their yards to avoid these recurring incidents," she said. "We hope the police will be able to shed light with on what caused the fire that claimed the lives of these innocent children. This is a very painful incident to deal with and we will do whatever we can to ensure that the family and all those affected find closure." The SAPS has been approached for comment.