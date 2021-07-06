KZN son in court over his mom’s murder

Durban: The son of a KZN pensioner, who was found dead on her kitchen floor of her home, has appeared in court for her murder. The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed Shalendra Samath made his first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He was charged with the murder of his mother, Ormilla Samath, 62. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said her was found with stab wounds in Everest Heights last Thursday at 4.30pm,. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN Natasha Kara said that in addition to murder charges, the accused also faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“The matter was postponed to July 12 for a bail consideration, the accused will therefore remain in custody.” Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram said Samdath’s body was discovered in her kitchen at her home in Olivine Road, Everest Heights. “A male contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at 3.48pm, requesting a well-being check at a residence after he failed to make telephonic contact with his sister.

“Reaction Officers proceeded to the residence. On arrival, (they) interviewed tenants who stated they had last seen the elderly female the day before.” Balram said the Reaction officer noticed blood by the kitchen door. He peered through the window and saw her lying on the floor. He forced open the door to gain access. “Upon examination, Samdath was found to have sustained at least six stab wounds to her body and blunt force trauma to her head and face. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased.”