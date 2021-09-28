KZN teen in court for robbing metro cop of his service pistol at gunpoint

DURBAN: The two suspects who allegedly robbed an on-duty metro office of his firearm and cellphone while he was purchasing food have been arrested. The teenager and the man are expected to appear in court later today.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said the officer was purchasing food in Waterloo on Sunday morning when two males robbed him of his service pistol and his cellphone. Sewpersad said the robbers fled in a Silver Grey Etios. A case of robbery was opened at Verulam SAPS. Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram said they responded to the scene. It was alleged that the metro policeman was having a meal when he was accosted by men who robbed him of his cellphone and firearm.

“The robbers then sped off in a silver Toyota Etios and the policeman was not injured.” Sewpersad said the men then went on to commit a business robbery later that day. The robbers and two others used the same vehicle to rob a couple at their business in the Isibanisezwe area in Waterloo on Sunday at around 2pm.

They allegedly stole cellphones, R10 000 cash and airtime machines. A case of business robbery was opened at Verulam SAPS. Sewpersad said that on Monday, members of the Verulam SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Team went to the Sasol Garage in Tongaat to view the footage where the suspects allegedly used one of the complainant's card to buy food. “After viewing the footage and receiving suspects photos and the description of the vehicle, the team traced the suspects in Phoenix.” The youngest of the suspects is 19 years old.

Police seized ammunition, firearms, cash and the car. They face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and business robbery. Sewpersad praised the detectives for their swift arrests.