KZN teenager arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times when she wanted to leave

Durban: An 18-year-old man is under arrested following the multiple stabbing of a woman when she wanted to leave his house. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the teenager faced charges of attempted murder and was expected to make his first appearance in Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“The complainant alleged that on October 27 at 12 noon, she visited the teenager at his place of residence in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg and when she wanted to leave, the suspect refused,” said Mbele. “It is further alleged an argument ensued between them, and he drew his knife and stabbed her multiple times. “She was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said the victim reported the incident to the Plessislaer police on November 6. “On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect in the KwaPata area where he was hiding.” The Department of Social Development said a team of social workers were expected to meet the victim today.