KZN weather warning: Residents urged to exercise caution as severe thunderstorms predicted

DURBAN: Severe thunderstorms are expected to lash parts of the KZN province from Tuesday afternoon. The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged residents to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe during the severe thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert, on the high possibility of strong winds, hail, severe lightning, and heavy downpours, for large parts of the province. According to the warning, communities within the Districts of uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, uMzinyathi, uThukela, Zululand, Amajuba, Ilembe, and King Cetshwayo, may be affected. The inclement weather conditions could lead to:

• Lightning strikes could result in fatalities and injuries, to both humans and livestock • Localised damage to vehicles due to hail • Heavy downpours that can cause localised flooding of roads and low lying bridges

MEC Hlomuka has appealed to residents, who reside in low lying areas, to seek shelter on higher ground should their situation deteriorate. “Pedestrians, who might be caught in the storm, are urged to seek shelter, motorists are urged to not speed, as roads can be slippery,” said Hlomuka. Disaster management have been placed on high alert across the province and are monitoring areas that are prone to weather-related incidents.