KZN woman’s newborn allegedly kidnapped by woman she met at a bus stop

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed for information regarding the disappearance of a newborn baby who was allegedly kidnapped earlier this week in Jozini. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the mother, 35, had given birth to a boy and was leaving the hospital when she allegedly met a woman who offered to carry her child for her.

“They boarded a bus from the hospital and when they got off at Mamlambo bus station, the woman disappeared with the baby while the mother was eating her meal. “When the mother made enquiries in the vicinity, she was told that a silver grey motor vehicle picked up the woman with the baby and drove away.” Gwala said the Jozini Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit were appealing to the community to assist with information that may help them find the baby.