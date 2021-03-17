KZN’s active Covid-19 cases decrease by nearly 800

Durban - KZN recorded almost 800 fewer active Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, even though it remains firm as the epicentre of the virus.

By Tuesday night, KZN had recorded 6032 cases compared to the previous day’s 6819, showing a decline of 787 cases.

However, while numbers remain high, KZN has recorded 9874 deaths over the past year. Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape have all recorded more than 10 000 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 20 people died in KZN from a total of 139 nationally.

The Health Department said the country had recorded 1 530 966 cases of Covid-19 so far with a recovery rate of 95%.