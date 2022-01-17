Ladysmith floods: 70 residents evacuated from their homes

SO FAR about 70 residents have been evacuated from their homes in northern KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rainfall that has caused localised flooding. According to Sipho Hlomuka , the KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), disaster management teams had been sent to assist with the evacuation of residents in the town of Ladysmith and the Msinga area.

“So far 70 residents have been evacuated from the flooded areas in Ladysmith and moved to the indoor sports centre. Disaster management teams are working together with various non-governmental organisations to provide immediate relief – such as blankets, sponges and hot meals – to the affected residents.”

The town of Ladysmith received significant rainfall over the weekend, which led to the Klip River bursting its banks and flooding parts of the CBD. Hlomuka commended the quick response by the disaster management teams and social partners in responding to this incident. “So far there has been no report of loss of life or injury as a result of this incident.”

In the town of Msinga, heavy rains have caused the uThukela River to burst its banks and flood surrounding areas. “Disaster management teams have commenced with evacuating residents to safer places, such as community halls.” He appealed to resident living in low-lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground.