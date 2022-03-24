Lengthy jail terms for men who committed house robberies during level 5 lockdown

Durban: Three men, who robbed an elderly couple a month after the president announced a hard lockdown, have been jailed. Cyril Bhekithemba Ngcobo, Ntokozo Mpanza and Bheki Nxele were convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Disaster Management Act, in the Durban Regional Court this week.

Ngcobo and Mpanza were jailed for an effective 18 years and Nxele 15 years for their role in a house robbery in Durban North in April 2020. Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the NPA in KZN, said Ngcobo, Mpanza and another person were previously arrested for house robberies in the Durban North area. “However, their matter was struck off the court roll in March 2020, due to the court not permitting a further remand.”

Kara said that a month later, they teamed up with Nxele and robbed an elderly couple in Durban North. “They traumatised the couple in their home for an hour before stealing appliances, electronics and some items of clothing. “Since the country was on a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the men hired an e-hailing driver to flee the scene.”

Kara said the car was stopped at roadblock, and police, who had heard about the house robbery, found the accused with the stolen goods and arrested them immediately. The State successfully reinstated the house robbery charges against Bhekithemba and Ngcobo and led the evidence of an identity parade, as well as the testimony of the e-hailing driver and some of the victims. “One person said they were left highly traumatised following the incident, more so because the country was on lockdown and contact with people outside one’s home unit was prohibited.

“They feared that they could have contracted the coronavirus from the men. Another victim said they needed counselling and the incident had affected their marriage.” Ngcobo and Mpanza were convicted of two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. IOL